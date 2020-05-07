New York Mets
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez end their pursuit to buy the New York Mets
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 5m
Alex Rodriguez's dream of owning the New York Mets ended just as quickly as his dream of playing for them did. It's a union that isn't meant to be.
RT @SteveGelbs: You want Bartolo story time? You’ve got Bartolo story time. This beauty by @Anthony_Recker is one of the best I’ve heard. Don’t believe it’s out there. As Bartolo as it gets. Full BNNY at 7 on @SNYtv. https://t.co/Tcf347gSxpTV / Radio Personality
RT @SNYtv: The Matt Harvey bullpen sessions continue... (via IG/mattharvey33)TV / Radio Personality
FINALLY!!! FLEXEN IS GOOD!!!!! @PerezEd 😉Blogger / Podcaster
Column: every now and again, it hits you exactly what it means to have baseball absent from our daily lives. There’s much to miss. In New York, it’s the possibility of watching Jacob deGrom & Gerrit Cole at the peak of their primes. #Yankees #Mets https://t.co/Fxe85Oa0p7Beat Writer / Columnist
Happy Harvey DayBlogger / Podcaster
Here's a Met trivia nugget: Jerry Koosman was on the mound for final pitch of the 69 series and the man he was traded for--Jesse Orosco--was on the mound for last pitch of their next World Title--I would guess that never happened before in baseball historyBeat Writer / Columnist
