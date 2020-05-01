Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52798912_thumbnail

WATCH: Trailer for ESPN’s documentary on Hall of Famer Roy Halladay will give you chills - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Philadelphia Phillies Hall-of-Fame right-hander Roy Halladay died in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Nov. 7, 2017 (11/7/17).

Tweets