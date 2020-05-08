Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
52800059_thumbnail

R.A. Dickey had one of the more improbable Cy Young seasons ever

by: Dan Martin New York Post 2m

R.A. Dickey was a failed first-round pick by the Rangers when he signed a minor league deal with the Mets in 2010. Two years later, the right-hander became just the third Met — and first

Tweets