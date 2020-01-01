New York Mets
WATCH: Mets reliever Edwin Diaz preparing for 2020 MLB season
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Mets reliever Edwin Diaz, who has been preparing for the 2020 MLB season while at home in Puerto Rico, continued to get ready on Thursday, throwing to live batters.
