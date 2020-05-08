Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52801585_thumbnail

Best Mets By Number: 39

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

He may have been The Torch.  He might blow your save.  But he has a ring, and most Mets don’t. So Doug, show Mike and David your ring and be proud to be the best #39

Tweets