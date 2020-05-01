Dr. Paul Offit, pediatrician, immunology expert and co-discoverer of the rotavirus vaccine, told me the finding of about 1% of MLB employees w/antibodies was “surprisingly low.” He thought it might be 10%. But w/o knowing more about the study he didn’t want to draw conclusions.

Jon Heyman The results of the coronavirus study of close to 10,000 MLB employees are almost in and word is about 1% of them were found to have Covid-19 antibodies. MLB participated to aid researchers in determining the # affected in various locales. To date in US, .37% have tested positive.