Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
52803568_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard is the one who dubbed Bartolo Colon ‘Big Sexy’

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 4m

Legendary pitcher Bartolo Colon reveals in his upcoming book that it was a current Met to give him his famous nickname, Big Sexy. Colon, who played for the Mets from 2014-2016, discloses in his

Tweets