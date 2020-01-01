New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Comedian takes Alonso on trip down memory lane
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 14s
When baseball players author moments that fans remember for generations, the feelings can be tough for them to explain. Pete Alonso said frequently last season that he did not have the words to describe how he felt upon making his big league debut,...
Tweets
-
Here's a look at 13 potential breakout prospects who could make the Top 💯 next year. Orgs represented include... Blue Jays Dodgers Giants Indians Mets Pirates Rangers Red Sox Royals https://t.co/mu4o3zq20PBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dr. Paul Offit, pediatrician, immunology expert and co-discoverer of the rotavirus vaccine, told me the finding of about 1% of MLB employees w/antibodies was “surprisingly low.” He thought it might be 10%. But w/o knowing more about the study he didn’t want to draw conclusions.The results of the coronavirus study of close to 10,000 MLB employees are almost in and word is about 1% of them were found to have Covid-19 antibodies. MLB participated to aid researchers in determining the # affected in various locales. To date in US, .37% have tested positive.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We thought we knew how selfless Kansas farmer Dennis Ruhnke's act was. Now we know it's only a piece of the pie. This week he earned his degree and here's why. @NYGovCuomo @melissadderosaMinors
-
RT @ChrisCotillo: There is basically zero chance of Fenway Park being filled this summer. https://t.co/VEZjYTcrXLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What advice did @JimBreuer give @Mets star @Pete_Alonso20 about playing in New York? Full #MLBNow - https://t.co/96mLDO5jCOTV / Radio Network
-
Joan Payson was reportedly partial to Meadowlarks, but she decided to leave the final decision to the public. #Mets @Mets @MetsmerizedOn this date in 1961, Mets was chosen as the name for the New York franchise. Other finalists included: Continentals Burros Skyliners Skyscrapers Bees Rebels Jets Avengers NYBsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets