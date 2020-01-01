Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
H9q1f5uvyiczoljulgy2

Comedian takes Alonso on trip down memory lane

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 14s

When baseball players author moments that fans remember for generations, the feelings can be tough for them to explain. Pete Alonso said frequently last season that he did not have the words to describe how he felt upon making his big league debut,...

Tweets