MLB Draft to be Five Rounds in 2020
by: Ernest Dove — Mets Minors 2m
Confirming a Mets Minors report from last night, multiple outlets are relaying that the details surrounding the 2020 MLB Draft have been solidified. The draft will still begin on June 10th but wil
New Post: Source: 2020 Major League Baseball Draft Cut to 5 Rounds https://t.co/78URvpB4qJ #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Pretty excited to add this to the diamond dynasty squad!! Thank you @MLBTheShow.@JeffMcNeil805 just got his own 99 player card for Diamond Dynasty! https://t.co/HAeUpj8vS4Player
RT @TheHealy6: .@JeffMcNeil805 just got his own 99 player card for Diamond Dynasty!Player
Draft will be 5 rounds. MLB submitted a 10-round proposal but with stricter $ limits so union declined it. Lots of ramifications.MLB will hold a five-round amateur draft starting June 10. It will be the smallest draft in the sport's history. @Ken_Rosenthal and @EvanDrellich report: https://t.co/Fx1lEtVO1IBeat Writer / Columnist
“Staging a 10-round draft with full values in rounds 6-10 would have cost approximately $1 million per team. But some teams viewed even that cost to be too much.” Wow..MLB will hold a five-round amateur draft starting June 10. It will be the smallest draft in the sport's history. @Ken_Rosenthal and @EvanDrellich report: https://t.co/Fx1lEtVO1IBlogger / Podcaster
RT @luke_arkins: Notable names selected in rounds 6-10 of MLB draft since 2009: Dallas Keuchel Jacob deGrom Paul Goldschmidt Marcus Semien Khris Davis Kole Calhoun Blake Treinen Miles Mikolas David Fletcher Whit Merrifield Kyle Hendricks Brian Dozier Trey Mancini Kendall Graveman Emilio Pagan https://t.co/o8gjRXDLoWBeat Writer / Columnist
