Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52809859_thumbnail

2020 MLB Draft will be just five rounds, shortest in baseball history: report

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The nature of this 2020 draft could push more players to decline signing with teams once drafted, and instead head for college or junior college to play until a future draft that is more typical.

Tweets