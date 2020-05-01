Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
43515278_thumbnail

Source: 2020 Major League Baseball Draft Cut to 5 Rounds

by: Ernest Dove Mets Merized Online 3m

My report from last night is being confirmed by multiple outlets, they are relaying that the details surrounding the 2020 MLB Draft have been solidified. The draft will still begin on June 10th but

Tweets