New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Source: 2020 Major League Baseball Draft Cut to 5 Rounds
by: Ernest Dove — Mets Merized Online 3m
My report from last night is being confirmed by multiple outlets, they are relaying that the details surrounding the 2020 MLB Draft have been solidified. The draft will still begin on June 10th but
Tweets
-
Sure didn't start the year thinking that on this night I'd be watching Mets-Orioles Game 5 of '69 WS on one screen, Knicks-Lakers Game 7 of '69-70 NBA Finals on another. Both fascinating in their own way, a half-century later.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: State of the Mets: Noah Syndergaard faces a tough road back to being an ace again https://t.co/zUaCLFDVMn via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Among the many things I didn’t see coming just a few months ago, “Via The Cookie Club” has to be right at the top of the list. 😆deGrominant mentality. 😤 https://t.co/GzA25Z4czQTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @davidkrell: Researching @Mets games for @SABRGames. Koosman's 1st win in '69, Yogi Berra's last game as a player, Ryan striking out 16 and Seaver striking out 10 in a '71 doubleheader. Looking forward to my bios getting through editing for @SABRbioproject: Sam Malone, Danny Kaye, Dick DrottBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MiLBAdvocates: MLB is slowly cutting hundreds of Minor Leaguers who will remain helpless until they are afforded representation. https://t.co/YCeKCesopsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Lets86it:Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets