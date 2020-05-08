Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard dubbed Bartolo Colon ‘Big Sexy’ in 2015

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 42s

"Big Sexy" is a nickname that will live on in New York Mets history. Even if Bartolo Colon wasn't an all-time great, he was an all-time entertainer. 

