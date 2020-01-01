Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Noah Syndergaard on 2021 season: 'I fully intend to be ready for next Opening Day'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Noah Syndergaard has plenty of incentive to get healthy and back on the mound as quickly as possible, and the rehabbing Mets right-hander views it as a 'competition.'

