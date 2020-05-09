New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Fear The State: Keith Hernandez challenge on MLB The Show
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 24s
Fired up MLB The Show for a few minutes before kicked out because the basement is also the family gymnasium. They have a Keith Hernandez challenge! You’re Famous Cardinals 1B Keith Hernandez and you have two games to get 5 hits. It’s nice to see...
Tweets
-
RT @KenDavidoff: Thirty-five years later, we look back at the 1985 brilliance of @DocGooden16. Stories and memories galore, with the help of Doc and others: https://t.co/UMV6Jul4xD #Mets #Cardinals #Dodgers #YankeesBlogger / Podcaster
-
That de🐐 mentality. #LFGM | #deGrominantBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thirty-five years later, we look back at the 1985 brilliance of @DocGooden16. Stories and memories galore, with the help of Doc and others: https://t.co/UMV6Jul4xD #Mets #Cardinals #Dodgers #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NickFrancona: Scouts didn’t want these changes to the draft. Players development folks weren’t pushing for minor league contraction. The empty suits at MLB are implementing radical changes without much regard for the actual baseball implications. https://t.co/fyvQ9UdvZ2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who are some former #Mets players and personalities you’d love to hear from that we rarely hear from? First to mind for me? Randy Myers.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DeeH_NYC: There wasn’t a player that could light up the diamond like young Jose Reyes. In the middle of the Mets’ playoff push in 2006, Reyes was ABSURD, slashing .561/.583/.912 from June 13 to June 25. That 13-game hitting streak included 11 multi-hit games and this cycle against Cincy https://t.co/fqRjrgLcmcSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets