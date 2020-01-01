New York Mets
Mets' Syndergaard intends on being ready for Opening Day 2021
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 5m
New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard has every intention of being ready to return to the mound for Opening Day in 2021.Recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent March 26, it isn't a given that Syndergaard will be able to complete...
