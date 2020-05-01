Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52818809_thumbnail

Amazin’ Memories: Joe West Ejects Two TV Cameramen from Shea Stadium

by: Carl Aridas Mets Merized Online 5m

While fans are used to seeing managers and players ejected from a game, on May 9, 1984, for the first time in baseball history, two cameramen were ejected from a game, as shown on this Youtube vid

Tweets