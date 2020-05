RT @ DeeH_NYC : There wasn’t a player that could light up the diamond like young Jose Reyes. In the middle of the Mets’ playoff push in 2006, Reyes was ABSURD, slashing .561/.583/.912 from June 13 to June 25. That 13-game hitting streak included 11 multi-hit games and this cycle against Cincy https://t.co/fqRjrgLcmc