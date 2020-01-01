Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
52822479_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard: 'Fully Intend to Be Ready' for 2021 Opening Day After Surgery

by: Paul Kasabian Bleacher Report 6m

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard , who underwent Tommy John surgery in March, said on a Zoom chat with youth baseball players that he expects to be back in time for Opening Day of the 2021 season...

Tweets