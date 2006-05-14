Do Not Sell My Personal Information

6 game series? Taxi Squads? 14 team playoffs? Baseball’s silly plan to come back

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Baseball is so cute!  They think they are going to have a season.  The Post has a breakdown… One way to minimize the travel, a source told The Post, is the potential to have series of as many as six games, allowing a team to complete its season...

