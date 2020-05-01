New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Potential First-Round Draft Picks
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 3m
The Mets are going into a very abnormal draft this year, with MLB recently deciding to shorten it to just five rounds. With the 19th pick in the draft, this year's selections will be as vital as e
Tweets
-
Happy Mother’s Day!Newsday's Sunday Back Page DEAR MOM: LI high school athletes pen letters to their front-line working heroes PLUS: TOP 100 baseball players on Island AND: MLB a game of economics now, writes @DPLennon @APSE_sportmedia Great cover photo by @FerraraFoto https://t.co/A6AXdoVqXfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD in 2019, Jeff McNeil led off the bottom of the first with a drag bunt for a single. McNeil had 3 bunt hits in 2019, the most on the club. @JeffMcNeil805 @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/mDCCYastcmBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Metsmerizing Moves: Mets Acquire Keith Hernandez https://t.co/HMInhL52gH #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FakeDawnSummers: Three generations at the little guy's first @mets gameOfficial Team Account
-
Today we have a special Frontline Heroes nominee, Jerica Livingston! Jerica has been an RN working at @NYUHSINC Binghamton General for the past 2 years and is also a wonderful mother! On Mother's Day we would like to thank all of the Frontline Hero Moms out there!Minors
-
Jacob deGrom is on a run that could send him to the Hall of Fame -- but he needs it to continue in 2020 https://t.co/81IpEdsDiCBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets