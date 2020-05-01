Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50013059_thumbnail

Mets’ Potential First-Round Draft Picks

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3m

The Mets are going into a very abnormal draft this year, with MLB recently deciding to shorten it to just five rounds. With the 19th pick in the draft, this year's selections will be as vital as e

Tweets