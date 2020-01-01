New York Mets
MLB: Progress is being made on a deal for the 2020 season
by: Nathan Solomon — Empire Sports Media 4m
The MLB is making progress on a plan for the 2020 season. It's expected that the plan will be submitted to the players union on Tuesday.
