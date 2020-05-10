Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Writes Back

Do the New York Mets have the next Ichiro in Jeff McNeil?

by: Dan Stokes Fansided: Empire Writes Back 2m

You might read that title and think I'm crazy, but hear me out before drawing any conclusions. Is Jeff McNeil the next Ichiro Suzuki? You may think it's a ...

Tweets