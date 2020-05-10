Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
MLB 2020 season threatened by utter compensation nonsense

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 1m

They can’t do it. Right? There is no way — regardless of both the historic and current bad blood — that MLB and the Players Association are going to shut down the game this year over player

    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 4m
    Somebody asked me today what media will do once baseball returns--My sense is the only media needed is those broadcasting the games--All other media can cover it from their living rooms as access will be in a broadcast press conference setting at least in the short term
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    New York Mets @Mets 9m
    RT @Smatz88: On Mother’s Day we wear a special cleat to show our gratitude to the women who have supported since day 1. Stinks we can’t play in these today, but still want to share my message. #mothersday #wegotnow https://t.co/dJxeugLmo7
    Official Team Account
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 10m
    MLB COVID-19 antibody study: Most who were infected showed no symptoms. “It’s sometimes a very deadly disease, but it’s most often asymptomatic or mild, especially in this kind of relatively healthy population.” https://t.co/Pg1VRDGtwr
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 12m
    Cespedes and the 2015 Mets..
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Yankeesource @YankeeSource 14m
    Mets fans right now.
    Jim Bowden
    MLB is expected to propose a universal DH for the 2020 season as part of their plan. Here would be the immediate ramifications for each NL Team: https://t.co/fg9epa62fp
    Misc
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 16m
    I think in current atmosphere with so many Americans out of work and in economic downturn, a debate between millionaires and billionaires won't really be something fans want to hear. I do think there is negotiating room here on a # of levels from both MLB and the union-
    Beat Writer / Columnist
