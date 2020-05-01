New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Simulated Recap: deGrom Better Than Flaherty
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7m
The Cardinals and their fans think Jack Flaherty can supplant Jacob deGrom as the NL Cy Young. If this simulated game is any indication, that’s just not going to happen: deGrom allowed just o…
Tweets
-
You missed a quintessential classic on Sunday (well in actuality, we all did.) https://t.co/VQ0mIS3idOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BryanSchwartz15: **we’re fine without sports** Me: #TheLastDanceBlogger / Podcaster
-
Great duos on teams existed in NBA MJ era: Of course Jordan/Pippen but also Shaq/Penny followed by Shaq/Kobe and Stockton/Malone Isiah/Dumars and Bird./Kevin M...Lets not forget Magic/Jabbar too. Payton/Kemp and even Smits/R. Miller. Too bad Ewing never had that second guyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are counting on him even more https://t.co/bU6e7vzX2NBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Will issue of players' salaries cancel MLB season? https://t.co/8OX1AbGH7f | @DPLennonBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets