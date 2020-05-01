Simulated Recap: deGrom Better Than Flaherty

Great duos on teams existed in NBA MJ era: Of course Jordan/Pippen but also Shaq/Penny followed by Shaq/Kobe and Stockton/Malone Isiah/Dumars and Bird./Kevin M...Lets not forget Magic/Jabbar too. Payton/Kemp and even Smits/R. Miller. Too bad Ewing never had that second guy

