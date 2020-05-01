Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52840809_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Blueprint to return from coronavirus coming Monday | Yankee Stadium ‘in play’ by July? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

More than eight weeks after halting spring training and postponing Opening Day, Major League Baseball may have a plan to return from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets