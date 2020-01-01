Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52834729_thumbnail

Here's what will probably happen with MLB's return from coronavirus pause

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 33s

Very little in life is certain, especially these days. But after months of speaking to people involved in Major League Baseball's efforts to return, we feel we can predict a series of events. Ready? Here's how it will all play out.

Tweets