New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
This Day in Sports History: Giants Trade Willie Mays to Mets
by: Alex Hampl — Sports Illustrated 3m
On May 11, 1972, future Hall of Famer Willie Mets was traded to the Mets for pitcher Charlie Williams and $50,000. At the time, Mays was 41 years old and in his
Tweets
-
#OTD in 1996, Al Leiter pitched the first no-hitter in Marlins history. Leiter struck out six and walked two in the @Marlins’ 11-0 win over the Colorado Rockies at home. @AlLeiter22 #Marlins #Mets @catchthissauceBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2016, Noah Syndergaard hit two home runs at Dodger Stadium in the @Mets’ 4-3 win. Syndergaard became the second #Mets pitcher to hit two homers in a game. Walt Terrell was the first to do so on August 6, 1983. @Noahsyndergaard @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: MLB COVID-19 antibody study: Most who were infected showed no symptoms. “It’s sometimes a very deadly disease, but it’s most often asymptomatic or mild, especially in this kind of relatively healthy population.” https://t.co/Pg1VRDGtwrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Red Seats Pub: What’s the best regular-season game in Mets history? https://t.co/QhfNKIgvDjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
First mock draft (37 picks) is up for ESPN+ subscribers. Lots of fresh dope in the top 10 and a not-so-nutty theory about a discount at 1-1 https://t.co/SdUgrgtTGHMinors
-
Real work. Every single day. Consistency. It’s rare to find but crucial to longevity. I’m gon’ be here for awhile whether you like it or not mentality! 🤷🏾♂️Player
- More Mets Tweets