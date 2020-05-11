Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #22 : Christy Mathewson

by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig The Mets Police 1m

When you are the third winningest pitcher in major league history of course you will get into the Hall of Immortals. Winning 373 games over a 17 year career with a minuscule 2.13 ERA, Mathewson was the first great pitcher of the modern era.  In 4...

