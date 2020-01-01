Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52805349_thumbnail

5 pitching prospects Mets could target in 2020 MLB Draft

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

With the 2020 MLB Draft scheduled for June 10 and the Mets selecting at No. 19 in the first round, could they go for an arm? If they do, here's five who could be perfect fits...

Tweets