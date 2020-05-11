Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52846159_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: The 1974 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 42s

I mean yeah it’s nice they won the NL and all….but it’s not much of a cover.   It’s not like they hadn’t won the World Series in recent history.

Tweets