MLB will send formal return proposal to union on Tuesday
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 56s
MLB owners agreed Monday to the proposal that will be officially sent to the Players Association with the hope of initiating a new round of negotiations as early as Tuesday that most optimistically
RT @PJHughes45: I know everyone wants baseball back this year but players won’t be strong-armed into unsafe work conditions and unfair compensationBeat Writer / Columnist
A detailed rundown of the health concerns from a player’s perspective.We don't have a vaccine yet, and we don't really have any effective anti-viral treatments. What happens if there is a second wave? Hopefully we can come up with BOTH a proactive health plan focused on prevention AND a reactive plan aimed at containment.Beat Writer / Columnist
last time was a lot of fun. really looking forward to this one..Baseball trivia! This Thursday! You have nothing else to do! Register here: https://t.co/HOspy6yz54 https://t.co/OE0JFmjA2XBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MarcCarig: Hearing this sentiment from other players. Aside from the economic dispute, there have been rough outlines but nothing concrete in terms of player safety plans, testing, protocol in event of a positive etc. https://t.co/KvjALo8VNNBlogger / Podcaster
Enjoy your afternoon coffee break ☕ with this story from @Jay_HorwitzPR in this edition of Tales from the Jay presented by @dunkindonuts. Dunkin' has donated 15K+ gift cards and 2K+ lbs of coffee to hospitals and local heroes. Nominate your hero 👉 https://t.co/Ohj7SshxeFOfficial Team Account
Once again, Sean Doolittle brings excellent analysis and brings to light MANY remaining questions/concerns about starting the MLB season back up. Tremendous thread, @whatwouldDOOdo!Bear with me, but it feels like we've zoomed past the most important aspect of any MLB restart plan: health protections for players, families, staff, stadium workers and the workforce it would require to resume a season. Here are some things I'll be looking for in the proposal...Blogger / Podcaster
