New York Mets

The Mets Police
Former MLB Pitcher Matt Harvey says he has matured

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Matt Harvey has been working out (and maybe even watching game films) trying to get back to the major leagues.  Right now he is out of baseball but says “I’ve grown up and matured on and off the field,” Harvey said. “There are a lot of things I’d do...

