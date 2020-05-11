Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
52853203_thumbnail

MLB Season Proposal Approved By Owners, Yankees And Mets Seasons Could Start July 4

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 5m

The proposal, approved by owners Monday, includes an 82 game regional schedule and universal DH. It will now be presented to the Players Association Tuesday.

Tweets