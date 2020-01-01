Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Former Mets RHP Matt Harvey opens up on comeback attempt: 'I hope somebody gives me a shot'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

The 31-year-old free agent, who tried out with the Blue Jays during the offseason, is hoping to find a landing spot.

