Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
52854393_thumbnail

An 82-game season? A universal DH? Key takeaways from MLB's 2020 proposal

by: ESPN.com ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m

From when the games could begin to who could be helped and hurt most on the diamond, we debate the baseball side of the league's reported plan.

Tweets