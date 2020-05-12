New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Mets at Diamondbacks 5-11-20
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog …
Tweets
-
This was a tough one ... https://t.co/yRAeheDUfVBlogger / Podcaster
-
“Based on what the data seemingly indicates ... a return for the youngest and fittest among us to their jobs seems reasonable. “But even that mere suggestion will be heard by some of you as the equivalent of ‘I don’t care if people die.’ Which isn’t what I’m saying — at all.”One Big Thing The idea of sports returning https://t.co/ibQdn4yZ9oBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good @forallyoukids this week. Thanks @jeffpaternostro and @jaseidler for keeping up recording and for the really smart, interesting discussion about MLB’s restart plan. Nice to think about baseball again.Blogger / Podcaster
-
WATCH: See how the Mets fared in their latest virtual game against the Diamondbacks on MLB The Show 20. https://t.co/B5MRqVsPbQTV / Radio Network
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: #ICYMI @ChrisCarlin offers his thoughts on MLB's proposal to start the season, #Thelastdance and Beat the Fat Man Listen: https://t.co/rO8BsAvFXJ https://t.co/g8yRyHS8nGTV / Radio Personality
-
say it louder for the people in the back 🗣Folks, Matt Harvey stopped being very good at throwing baseballs because of an injury that tends to ruin careers. Don’t try to overthink it.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets