Ex-Yankees star: MLB owners won’t bully players into coronavirus restart - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 43s
Former New York Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes, the set-up man for the 2009 World Series winner, doesn't believe players should back down on the issue of compensation amid the coronavirus.
