A look at who likely benefits if NL adds designated hitter
by: Ben Walker — Fox Sports 55s
A full-time designated hitter in the National League, same as the American League, is part of the proposal MLB owners are making to players.
Why Does Brandon Nimmo Get Used as Trade Bait? https://t.co/J8k128icVT
On this day in 1925, the legendary Yogi Berra was born. 🧡💙
RT @thePeteyMac: New Metrospective! How MLB's proposed season might look for the #Mets. @TimBritton @TheAthleticNYC https://t.co/zWyBdcZrje
Draw with @hermsterms tomorrow at noon ET! @MrMet and @mrsmet giving our essential workers a clap. Don't be intimidated, Herm will walk and talk you through each step of the way. Get some art supplies together, and get creative! #ArtClassWithHerm
Yoenis Cespedes is the big winner if the DH comes to the National League #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/vW95m1tvxY
The David Segui trade was a minor deal that could have brought back the #Mets a lot more than they actually received #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/m0Y4JpcGd6
