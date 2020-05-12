Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #23: Sandy Koufax

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

From 1961 to 1966 Sandy Koufax absolutely dominated the National League.  In 6 years he won 3 Cy Youngs and an MVP, led the league in ERA 4 times, 3 of them under 2.00.  In his last 2 years Koufax won 53 games and had only 17 losses with a combined 1.

