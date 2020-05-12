New York Mets
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #23: Sandy Koufax
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
From 1961 to 1966 Sandy Koufax absolutely dominated the National League. In 6 years he won 3 Cy Youngs and an MVP, led the league in ERA 4 times, 3 of them under 2.00. In his last 2 years Koufax won 53 games and had only 17 losses with a combined 1.
Tweets
Why Does Brandon Nimmo Get Used as Trade Bait? https://t.co/J8k128icVTBlogger / Podcaster
On this day in 1925, the legendary Yogi Berra was born. 🧡💙Official Team Account
RT @thePeteyMac: New Metrospective! How MLB's proposed season might look for the #Mets. @TimBritton @TheAthleticNYC https://t.co/zWyBdcZrjeBeat Writer / Columnist
Draw with @hermsterms tomorrow at noon ET! @MrMet and @mrsmet giving our essential workers a clap. Don't be intimidated, Herm will walk and talk you through each step of the way. Get some art supplies together, and get creative! #ArtClassWithHermSuper Fan
Yoenis Cespedes is the big winner if the DH comes to the National League #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/vW95m1tvxYBlogger / Podcaster
The David Segui trade was a minor deal that could have brought back the #Mets a lot more than they actually received #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/m0Y4JpcGd6Blogger / Podcaster
