New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mojo Rising Bracket: (7) Todd Hundley vs. (10) Benny Agbayani
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4m
(7) Todd Hundley – One time owner of the Mets single-season home run record and MLB single-season home run record for a catcher. Moment was featured as a hologram on the 1997 Mets Yearbook. D…
Tweets
-
RT @TheFrizz87: 5-12-1990, the Mets beat the Dodgers 7-0. @FrankViola16 pitched a 4-hit shutout, striking out 7 & walking 1. Viola improved to a ridiculous 7-0 with a 0.87 ERA on the season! Going back to last year, it's his 9th straight victory, setting a Mets record. https://t.co/sUmXlojmKNMinors
-
🧡💙Official Team Account
-
#OTD in 1990, Frank Viola tossed a CG, 4-hit shutout in the @Mets' 7-0 win against the Dodgers at home. It was Viola's 7th-straight win of the 1990 season & 9th-straight dating back to the '89 season, which is a franchise record. @FrankViola16 #Mets @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @baseballandthe2: “Baseball been berry, berry good to me!” Chico Escuela. 5/12/79, #BillMurray, #SNL #WeekendUpdate anchorman reported 42 year-old Chico Escuela (fictional #LGM 2nd baseman portrayed by @_GarrettMorris) had informed the #Mets that he was quitting baseball. #BaseballandtheLaw 9 https://t.co/qIw43juMp6Blogger / Podcaster
-
“I did write it on the subway platform sadly waiting for the train." @Casablancas_J explains the backstory behind 'Ode to the Mets' for @thestrokes' latest album https://t.co/YMzDmq0lDLTV / Radio Network
-
Great read here for @RutgersMBB fans.Loved writing this story for @RutgersU_News on @RutgersMBB rising junior @__RHJR and his special connection to the hugely popular @espn documentary #TheLastDance ⚔️🏀 https://t.co/bkmbMY5oaxTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets