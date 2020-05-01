Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mojo Rising Bracket: (7) Todd Hundley vs. (10) Benny Agbayani

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4m

(7) Todd Hundley – One time owner of the Mets single-season home run record and MLB single-season home run record for a catcher. Moment was featured as a hologram on the 1997 Mets Yearbook. D…

Tweets