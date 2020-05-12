Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52868755_thumbnail

Interview with the Bartolo Colon Big Sexy book guy

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Oh sure, Media Goon writes here for a decade and I’m lucky if the post has an image, now he has his own site and he has fancy split screen videos.  He’s like the Mike Scott of bloggers.  Where was this level of game in 2006 pal? Anyway, he spoke to...

Tweets