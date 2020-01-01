Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Bob Ojeda shares memories of Mets' comeback in Game 6 of 1986 World Series

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

On Baseball Night in New York: Living Room Edition, Bob Ojeda stops by to share his memories of the unforgettable Mets comeback win in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series against the Boston Red Sox.

