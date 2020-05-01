Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52881539_thumbnail

Ex-Yankee David Cone: Players 'blindsided’ by owners’ coronavirus restart plan - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

Former New York Yankees pitcher David Cone says players were "blindsided" by the owners' latest proposal to restart baseball amid the coronavirus.

Tweets