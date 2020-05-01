Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
52886299_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - HEY BASEBALL, LET'S MAKE A DEAL

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 31s

COVID is bad...I know. I live on Long Island, where if statistics are reliable, we have lost over 4,000 to COVID. But the numbe...

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Ed Leyro @Studi_Metsimus 4m
    With four months to go until Week 1, the Rams have already picked up their first loss of the season.
    Adam Schefter
    Rams’ new uniforms....thoughts? https://t.co/b88PyinyEJ
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    David Lennon @DPLennon 12m
    When Manhattan offices do open, presumably some day, how are people going to get there? If no one wants to cram into public transportation, those with cars are going to create traffic like we’ve never seen.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 13m
    RT @OmarMinayaFan: Is anyone going to make the argument that the owners should make this sacrifice for the good of American morale? Or is that only an argument that you craven **** use against labor. https://t.co/hcagzEDdd7
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 14m
    RT @OmarMinayaFan: Debates about patriotism and health aside, MLB would be missing a golden opportunity to cultivate an entire generation of fans for short term gain.... which is exactly what I’d expect those dummies to do. https://t.co/hcagzEDdd7
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 15m
    whereas i understand what you're trying to get at, just would like to clarify that noah syndergaard has hit six home runs.
    Master__Flip
    @mnioannou And that’s based on what, one Syndergaard HR? Pitchers are still close to auto outs
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Evan Roberts @EvanRobertsWFAN 17m
    I miss blown leads... I miss the rare days Carpenter would go 0 for 4 and hurt my fantasy team... I miss the DH... I miss Edwin Diaz... I miss freezing my **** off at Citi Field. I’m with ya I miss it all.
    Matt Carpenter
    I miss rain delays...I miss getting jammed in cold weather..i miss batting gloves...I miss long replay reviews that don’t get overturned even though he was safe.. I miss umpires..I miss long flights at 3 am after a tough loss... I miss the shift.. i do.. I miss it all...
    TV / Radio Personality
  • More Mets Tweets