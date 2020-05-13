Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52888015_thumbnail

Best Mets By Number: 44

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I still can’t believe I am doing this series “in-season” as this would be great winter filler.  But bloggers get desperate. As for 44, what an interesting number.  Ron Darling?  Hojo?  Jay Payton?  Isringhausen? Nope, how about this guy.

Tweets