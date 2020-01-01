WATCH: Mets take on Diamondbacks on MLB The Show

This is actually a moment that always stands out to me in Mets history. It’s an underdiscussed home run, but its mid-game, they’re down 4-1, Mike Scott is pitching the next night, who just owned them. Its a total turning point moment for the Mets in this series.

Danny Abriano Look at the Shea crowd at the 15-second mark of this video. It’s absolute bedlam Not that this wasn’t a huge moment, but it’s Game 3 of NLCS, not a deciding game. And it’s the 6th inning. The “awesome earlier innings” Mets crowd is better than most crowds after World Series wins https://t.co/gtHTdwoTSf