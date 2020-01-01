New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2020 MLB mock draft has Mets selecting pitcher with ace potential in first round
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
The Mets have the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, expected to take place in a virtual format on June 10.
Tweets
-
Finally! An explanation of @Pete_Alonso20’s comments last season about Mercury being out of retrograde. The Polar Bear giving a whole new meaning to The Mercury Mets. A brand new Cookie Club is here!https://t.co/TUo6XO56gsTV / Radio Personality
-
Only two days left to bid on our #ALLINCHALLENGE #Mets experience. ⚾️👉 https://t.co/sjC7yQA1HEOfficial Team Account
-
Best Mets By Number: 44 https://t.co/tBBqy6KbofBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is actually a moment that always stands out to me in Mets history. It’s an underdiscussed home run, but its mid-game, they’re down 4-1, Mike Scott is pitching the next night, who just owned them. Its a total turning point moment for the Mets in this series.Look at the Shea crowd at the 15-second mark of this video. It’s absolute bedlam Not that this wasn’t a huge moment, but it’s Game 3 of NLCS, not a deciding game. And it’s the 6th inning. The “awesome earlier innings” Mets crowd is better than most crowds after World Series wins https://t.co/gtHTdwoTSfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattCarp13: I miss rain delays...I miss getting jammed in cold weather..i miss batting gloves...I miss long replay reviews that don’t get overturned even though he was safe.. I miss umpires..I miss long flights at 3 am after a tough loss... I miss the shift.. i do.. I miss it all...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
My site is popular today. I should try posting content about the Mets more often!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets