Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52893643_thumbnail

Mets email wants you to Celebrate Our Heroes….by buying sneakers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Oh this is so tasteless.  I don’t care if this is “really” sent by MLBAM, the email comes from “Mets.com” so it’s The Mets. Whatever his faults, George Steinbrenner didn’t let MLB run roughshod with his brand – Jeff call up MLB and read them the...

Tweets