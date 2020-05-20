Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

2000 Game Recap: Rickey Gone And Mets Still Lose

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

The Mets finally got rid of Rickey Henderson. The Mets finally had enough of his lack of hustle and his attitude. According to Bobby Valentine, it wasn’t just him, but the players as well. Co…

