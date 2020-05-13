New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
David Wright still could get full pay, even if there is no season
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 31s
Former Mets captain David Wright, who retired after the 2018 season, is still expected to receive his full salary — even though Major League Baseball has been shut down since mid-March and is
Tweets
-
This retired #Mets star likely will get full pay, even if there is no season https://t.co/Gc2CUqZIwZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets email wants you to Celebrate Our Heroes….by buying sneakers https://t.co/EFLhdgUvYOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @teagiselle: THIS IS THE **** ONEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: #ICYMI @ChrisCarlin reacts to the #NBA All-Time list and much more. Listen: https://t.co/KA1yZft4ZW https://t.co/3PsKTzbHX9TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @BreakingT: 🗣️ LFGM MASKS! 😷 Made in partnership with @Pete_Alonso20, with proceeds benefiting his Homers For Heroes charity. Available in 3-Packs 🛒 — https://t.co/GqXbh5D10Y 🍎⚾️ https://t.co/fCtvwoYT4XBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BaseballQuotes1: Robin Ventura once impersonated Mike Piazza during a rain delay!! 😂🌧️Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets